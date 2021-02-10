What’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 (Video)

Apple just released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, the update comes with some important security fixes and also some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look what is included in the new macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 software update.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The update fixes a bug related to the battery on some 2016 and 2017 versions of the MacBook Pro, it also fixes asecurity vulnerability that could possibly allow an attacker to gain root access to your device.

The latest version of macOS Big Sur is now available to download and it is recommended that you install the update because of the security flaw in the previous version.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals