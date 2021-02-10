Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1

Apple has released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, the update fixes some minor bugs and it also comes with performance improvements and a fix for a security vulnerability in macOS.

The macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 fixes a bug which could stop the battery from charging on some models of the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro, you can see more details on this below.

A very small number of customers with 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro computers have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past 1%.

The battery health status on these devices will also indicate “Service Recommended.” If the status indicates that your battery is Normal, your battery is not affected by this issue.

There are full details on this issue which should not be fixed over at Apple’s website. The update also fixes a security vulnerability that could possibly allow an attacker to gain root access to your Mac.

The new macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 software update is now available for the Mac, it is recommended that you install the update.

Source MacRumors

