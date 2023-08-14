What’s new in macOS 14 Sonoma beta 5 (Video)

Last week Apple released macOS Sonoma beta 5 for the Mac, this software brings a wide range of new features to the Mac, Apple also released a range of other betas at the same time, this included watchOS 10 beta 5, iOS 17 beta 5 and iPadOS 17 beta 5.

Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the new macOS 14 Sonoma beta 5 software update in a new video from Half Man Halg Tech, let’s find out some more details about this update.

There are lots of new features headed to the Mac in this software update, these include slow motion screensavers, Desktop Widgets and a new Widget Gallery, a new Continuity feature for iPhone Widgets and much more.

Apple is expected to release their macOS 14 Sonoma software update later this year, it should be released along with some new Macs and we are expecting this to happen sometime in October or November.

The new iPhone 15 and the new Apple Watch along with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watychOS 10 are expected to be released in September, as soon as we get some information on when all of these new software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



