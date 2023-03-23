What’s new in macOS 13.3 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple released macOS 13.3 Release Candidate to developers this week, they also released a range of other new betas. These included iOS 16.4 Release Candidate, watchOS 9.4 Release Candidate, iPadOS 16.4 Release Candidate, and more.

We have already seen videos of iOS 16.4 RC and watchOS 9.4 RC in action and now we get to have a look at the new macOS Ventura 13.3 in action, let’s find out more details about what is coming to the Mac in this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Mac with this software update, you can see the release notes from Apple for macOS Ventura 13.3 below.

This update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

● 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

● Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image

● Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

● Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards

● New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba

● Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

● VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

● Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding

● Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

● Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using Finder

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS 13.3 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try out, assuming no major issues are found with this software, then this should be the final beta of macOS 13.3. That should mean that Apple will release the final version of macOS Ventura 13.3 to everyone next week, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals