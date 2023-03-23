Whats new in watchOS 9.4 RC (Video)

Apple recently launched watchOS 9.4 RC or Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, this is basically the final beta version of the software. Assuming there are no issues found in this release, then this is the same software that should be released to everyone.

We also has a number of other new betas at the same time, this included iOS 16.4 Release Candidate, macOS Ventura 13.3 Release Candidate, tvOS 16.4 Release Candidate, HomePodOS 16.4 Release Candidate and iPadOS 16.4 Release Candidate.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.4 in action and now we have another video from Zollotech, this one gives us a look at what is coming to the Apple Watch in watchOS 9.4

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch with the watchOS 9,4 software update. You can see the release notes from Apple below.

watchOS 9.4 includes improvements to Apple Watch and brings features to new regions.

• Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

• Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

• Fib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine

The new watchOS 9.4 RC is now available for developers to download, we are expecting the final version of the software to be released next week along with iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, and the other updates. As soon as we get some details on exactly when these updates will land, we will let you know.

source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals