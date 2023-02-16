What’s new in macOS 13.2.1 Ventura (Video)

Apple released macOS 13.2.1 Ventura for the Mac earlier this week, they also released iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad, tvOS 16.3.1 for the Apple TV, watchOS 9.3.1 for the Apple Watch, and iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone.

We previously got to find out what was new in iOS 16.3.1. software update and now we have a video on the macOS 13.2.1 Ventura update.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new macOS 13.2.1 software update and the changes it brings to the Mac.

As we can see from the video, this update mainly comes with bug fixes, security updates, and performance improvements.

You can install the update on your Mac by going to System Preferences on your Mac and then selecting General, now Select Software update and you will be able to download the update.

Apple is expected to release a new beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 sometime soon, this may land next week. we are also expecting them to release iOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on when the new beta will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech





