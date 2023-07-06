What’s new in iOS 17 beta 3 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple released iOS 17 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17 beta 3 for the iPad, macOS 14 Ventura for the Mac, watchOS 10 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 17 beta 3 for the Apple TV.

Now we get to find out some more information on the changes and new features that are coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 17 beta 3, the video below from Zollotech gives us some more details on this.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17 software update, the new beta of Apple’s iOS 17 is now available for developers to download. Apple is also expected to release a new public beta of the software sometime soon.

The final version of iOS 17 is rumored to launch in September along with the new iPhone 15 handsets, there will be four new iPhones in September, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We are also expecting a new Apple Watch and watchOS 10 to be released in September and we should also get the iPadOS and tvOS 17 software updates at the same time. As soon as we get some details on a release date for the iOS 17 software update, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



