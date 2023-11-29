What’s new in iOS 17.2 Beta 4 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple had released iOS 17.2 beta 4 to developers, they also released iPadOS 17.2 beta 4, watchOS 10.2 beta 4 and macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 4 as well to developers.

Now we get to find out what is new in the new iOS 17.2 beta 4 software in a new video from Brandon Butch, the latest beta comes with the build number 21C5054b and it is around 590MB in size.

As we can see from the video the beta brings a significant enhancement to how you interact with your device. Imagine being able to change the default notification sound and haptic feedback pattern. Now, you can select from a variety of alert tones or even use custom ringtones. And for those who love a bit more personalization, custom vibration patterns can be set as the default for haptic feedback. This is a game-changer for users seeking a more personalized experience.

For Apple Music users, a temporary yet noteworthy change is the removal of the option to create collaborative playlists. While you can still access existing collaborative playlists, editing them or adding new collaborators is currently off the table in this beta version. This pause is likely a strategic move to address any last-minute bugs and should return in the Release Candidate.

We should see the Release Candidate of iOS 17.2 next week and then the final version of iOS 17.2 the following week, as soon as we get more details on an exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



