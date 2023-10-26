What’s new in iOS 17.1 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 17 for the iPhone, they also released tvOS 17.1 for the Apple TV, watchOS 10.1 for the Apple Watch, macOS Sonoma 14.1 for the Mac, and iPadOS 17.1 for the Apple iPad.

The new iOS 17.1 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, the video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at what is new in the latest iPhone software update, let’s find out more details.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the video, including updates to the Music app, new features for AirDrop, StandBy, and improved battery life performance.

Apple Music users are in for a treat with a slew of new features. The “Love” feature has been replaced by a new “Favorite” feature, making it easier to add songs to your library. You can now also sort songs by “All Songs” or “Favorited,” giving you more control over your music experience. The Playlist UI has been revamped, allowing users to add custom artwork to playlists. Plus, a “Song Suggestions” feature has been added to help you discover new music.

You can now favorite and unfavorite songs directly from the lock screen and the Now Playing view. This is a small but significant change that makes interacting with your music library more convenient.

The new iOS 17.1 software update is now available to download, you can install the update by going to settings > General > Software update on your iPhone or iPad.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



