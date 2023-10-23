What’s new in iOS 17.1 Release Candidate 2 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17.1 Release Candidate 2, this software was only released for the iPhone 15 models and it fixed a bug on these handsets related to Cinematic mode or when you were switching from front to rear cameras. The issue was that the screen on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro would freeze for a couple of seconds, this has now been fixed in RC 2.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at what is new in the iOS 17.1 Release Candidate software Apple also fixed some other bugs and the update also comes with a range of new features and also some performance improvements.

Among the standout features, the AirDrop functionality has undergone a notable transformation. Previously constrained to WiFi-based transfers, the updated AirDrop now boasts the capability to transfer files seamlessly via both WiFi and mobile data connections. This pivotal upgrade effectively removes the previous requirement for devices to be in close physical proximity during the file-sharing process.

Furthermore, the NameDrop feature, already a favorite among many, has seen its capabilities expanded. This enhancement ensures smoother and more intuitive interactions between the iPhone and its companion device, the Apple Watch.

But that’s not all. Apple Music, the tech giant’s flagship music streaming platform, has also received its share of improvements. With the latest update, users can indulge in a more personalized listening experience. They now have the added convenience of earmarking specific songs, curated playlists, and other media content as ‘favorites’, simplifying access to their most-loved tunes and content.

Apple will release their IOS 17.1 software update this week, it may land either today or tomorrow, we will also get to see iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1 at the same time.

