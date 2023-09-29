What’s new in iOS 17.1 beta 1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17.1 beta 1 to developers, they also released a bunch of other betas at the same time, this included iPadOS 17.1 beta 1 watchOS 10.1 beta 1, and macOS Sonomoa 14.1 beta 1.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new iOS 17.1 beta software and we get to find out what changes have been made by Apple in this new beta of Apple’s iOS.

As we can see from the video there is now an Extend Wallpaper option for the Lock screen, plus some changes to the music app, there is now a Favorites” feature that replaces the “Love” option for songs. Plus a new filtering system for Favorited songs.

Another change is in the Battery section on the iPhone, there is now a new section that shows you how long you have been charging another device with the USB Port on your iPhone. This update also brings changes to the Wallet app in the UK, users of the app in the UK can now see their bank balance in the Wallet app on the iPhone.

The new iOS 17.1 beta 1 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website, we are expecting the final version of iOS 17.1 to be released either around the end of October or in early November.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



