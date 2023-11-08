What’s new in iOS 17.1.1

Apple has released a number of software updates this week, these have included iOS 17.1.1 for the iPhone, watchOS 10.1.1 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 17.1.1 for the iPad, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 for the Mac.

Now we have a video from Brandon Butch which gives us some more details on what Apple has included in the new iOS 17.1.1 software update and also the other software updates that have been released.

The update is primarily a bug fix and security update, with no new features introduced. It addresses a lock screen widget bug where snow conditions were not displayed correctly, and a wireless charging bug for iPhone 15 series users that disabled the NFC chip, affecting Apple Pay and wallet applications, particularly when charging in BMW and Toyota Supra vehicles.

The Apple Watch software update fixes an issue with battery drain on the device, there are no battery life improvements on the iPhone or iPad with the iOS 17.1.1 or iPadOS 17.1.1 software updates.

The new iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install these updates by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device, it is recommended that you update your devices to this new version as it includes some bug fixes.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



