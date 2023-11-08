Apple releases iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1

Apple has released iOS 17.1.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.1.1 for the iPad, both of these new software updates include some bug fixes and also performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad.

The update fixes issues related to Apple Pay and NFC on models of the iPhone 15 after it has been charged wirelessly in some cars. It also fixes and issues related to the Weather Widget on the iPhone’s Lock Screen.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:

• In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars

• Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

As we can see from the release notes the iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 software updates are minor ones and do not include any new features for the iPhone and iPad, we will have to wait until the iOS 17.2 update to get some new features.

The iOS 17.2 and ipadOS 17.2 updates are currently in beta and these updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. These will include a new Journal app which was unveiled with iOS 17.

There is also improved security with the iMessage Contact key Verification coming in iOS 17.2. We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 updates sometime in December, as soon as we get some more details on when they will land we will let you know.

Source Apple



