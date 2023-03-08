What’s new in iOS 16.4 beta 3

Apple has released a number of new betas, these include iOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPhone, watchOS 9.4 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPad, tvOS 16.4 beta 3 for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3 for the Mac.

All of these new betas have been released to developers they are also expected to be made available to public beta testers soon as well.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 16.4 and we get to find out what new features have been added.

As we can see from the video there is a modem update in this release along with some other new features.

This includes a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, some of these include a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, and more, there are a total of 31 new emojis.

The new iOS 16.4 beta 3 and the other betas are now available for developers to try out, we are expecting the final version of the software to be released around the end of March, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





