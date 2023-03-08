Apple releases iOS 16.4 beta 3

Apple has released iOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPhone and also iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPad, these new betas land a week after the previous ones.

So far the new beta of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 have been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers soon as well.

The new iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

This will include a new range of Unicode 15 Emoji, there are a total of 31 new Emoji and some will be a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, and more.

There is also now support for Safari push notifications for the iPhone and iPad in iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4. Plus the update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can find out more information about the new iOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPhone and also iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPad over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

As this is only the third beta in the series it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting these updates around the end of March.

Source Apple





