What’s new in iOS 16.1 beta 4 (Video)

Earlier this week Apple released a number of new betas for developers, this included the new iOS 16.1 beta 4 for the iPhone.

They also released a new beta of iPadOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 and now we get to find out some details about the new iOS 16.1 beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of the new features and changes that have been introduced with the new iOS 16.1 beta 4.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16.1 software update.

One of the new features is Live Activities which will display live data like sports scores in real-time for your favorite teams and also things like the status of your Uber and more. If you own one of the new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max handsets then this feature will also be integrated into the Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

The new beta of iOS 16.1 is now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting a new public beta to be released soon as well. The final version of the software is expected to land sometime this month, as soon as we get some more details on this we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals