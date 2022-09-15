What’s new in iOS 16.1 beta 1 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16.1 beta 1 to developers, this software brings quite a few new features to the iPhone. The software comes the same week that Apple released their iOS 16 and watchOS 9 software updates.

This includes some of the features that were expected in the iOS 16 release, that Apple did obviously not manage to get finished in time for its release.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 16.1 software update and its range of new features, let’s find out some more details on what Apple has included in this new beta.

As we can see from the video there are quite a few new features that are coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.1 software update.

This includes the battery percentage icon that was left out on some devices like the iPhone 11 on the iOS 16 software update. There is also changes to the way that wallpaper and the Home Screen can be customized, this should make it easier to update the Home Screen.

As this is the first beta of iOS 16.1, it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting it to be released sometime in October, it may land at the same time as iPadOS 16.1, Apple just released their second beta of this software.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals