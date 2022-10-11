What’s new in iOS 16.0.3 (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new iOS 16.0.3 software update that Apple released for the iPhone, they also released watchOS 9.0.2 for the Apple Watch.

Both of these updates mainly come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, and many of the iOS updates were related to the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at what is new in the latest iOS software update for the iPhone.

As we can see from the video this update fixes a number of bugs in Apple’s iOS software, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

It is recommended that you install this update on your device, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update and then Download and Install.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals