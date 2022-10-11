Apple releases iOS 16.0.3

Apple has released a new software update for the iPhone, iOS 16.0.3, this update mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements for the iPhone.
This update fixes a range of issues that are specific to Apple’s latest smartphones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.
Here are the release notes for this software update from Apple:
This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:
- Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models
- Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
It is recommended that you install this update on your iPhone as it comes with a range of bug fixes. You can install the iOS 16.0.3 software update from the settings menu on your device. This can be done by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and install.
Apple is expected to release its iOS 16.1 software update sometime this month, this update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone.
Source Apple
