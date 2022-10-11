Apple releases iOS 16.0.3

Apple has released a new software update for the iPhone, iOS 16.0.3, this update mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements for the iPhone.

This update fixes a range of issues that are specific to Apple’s latest smartphones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Here are the release notes for this software update from Apple:

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

It is recommended that you install this update on your iPhone as it comes with a range of bug fixes. You can install the iOS 16.0.3 software update from the settings menu on your device. This can be done by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and install.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 16.1 software update sometime this month, this update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone.

