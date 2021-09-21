What’s new in iOS 15 (Video)

We have been talking about the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates for months, the updates are finally here and they bring lots of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

Now we get to have a good look at some of the new features that are available for the iPhone in a new video from Brandon Butch. Lets find out what is new in iOS 15

As we can see from the video there are a wide range of new features in the iOS 15 software update, this includes the new Focus Mode, improved privacy including improved email privacy, SharePlay and many more.

There are improvements for FaceTime with improved audio and video, updates for the Messages app, the new Focus mode which will help you cut down on notifications and more.

There is also changes to the way notifications are displayed, these are designed to be more user friendly than before. There are also updates for Apple Maps, plus support for State IDs and the new Keys feature in Apple Wallet.

The latest versions of Apple’s iOS and iPadOS software is now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

