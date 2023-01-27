What’s new in iOS 15.7.3 (Video)

This week apple released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad, they also released iOS 15.7.3 for older models of the iPhone and the iPad.

This update was made available to the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, 1st gen iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4th gen, and the 7th gen iPod Touch.

Now we get to find out what Apple included in the iOS 15.7.3 for older models of the iPhone and iPad in a new video from Half Man Half Tech.

As we can see from the video this update mainly focuses on security fixes, there are some important security issues patched in this release.

As this update comes with some important security fixes it is recommended that you install it on your device. There are only minor new changes included in this software update for the iPhone, and iPad.

The update is available for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, 1st gen iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4th gen, and the 7th gen iPod Touch. You can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Apple also released iOS 12.5.7 for the iPhone 5S, this update also comes with a range of important security updates.

Source & Image Credit:Half Man Half Tech





