Apple releases iOS 12.5.7 for the iPhone 5S

As well as the new iOS 16.3 software update for the iPhone, Apple has also released some software updates for older devices, this includes iOS 12.5.7 for the iPhone 5S.

The iPhone 5S software update fixes some security issues on the handset, the update is also available for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

Apple has also released another software update for other older devices in the form of iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3.

The iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS software updates are available for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, 1st gen iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4th gen, and the 7th gen iPod Touch.

All of these software updates for the older models of the iPhone and iPad fix a range of security issues on the software, you can see some details on these over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Apple also released some software updates for older versions of the Mac, this update is macOS Monterey 12.6.3.

The new iOS 12.5.7, iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3 ,and macOS Monterey 12.6.3 software updates are now available to download. You can install the iPhone and iPad updates by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

You can install the Mac update from the Apple menu on your device. You can find out full details on all of the updates over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





