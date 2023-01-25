iOS 16.3 battery test (video)

Apple has released a range of software updates this week, this includes the new iOS 16.3 update for the iPhone.

We have already seen various videos of iOS 16.3 in action and now we have a battery life test for the handset, the test is run on a range of iPhones.

In the video below the battery life is tested on the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone SE2, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13, let’s find out how the handsets perform.

As we can see from the video the battery life tests were run using Geekbench 4 and the majority of the handsets had improved battery life with this new software update. There is an improvement in all of the devices over the previous iOS 16.2 software which is good news.

The new iOS 16.3 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Apple also released a number of other software updates at the same time, this included watchOS 9.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, tvOS 16.3. All of these new software updates are now available to download.

The iOS 16.3 update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, this includes the new Security Keys feature which adds the option to use physical security keys with your iPhone.

