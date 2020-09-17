What’s new in iOS 14 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 14 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 for the iPad, these new updates brings lots of new features to Apple devices.

Now we have a great video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the new iOS 14 software update.

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features for the iPhone and i`pad in this new software update.

As we can see the home screen gets a new look with a range of new widgets which can be customized. There is also the new App Library which makes it easier to find all of your apps and more.

The new iOS 14 update is now available to download for the iPhone and iPad, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

