Apple releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7

Apple has now released iOS 14 for the iPhone, iPadOS 14 for the iPad and watchOS 7 for the Apple Watch.

These new software updates bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

The iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates bring a new look and feel to the Home Screen on the iPhone and iPad, there are now a range of customizable widgets which can be added to the Home Screen.

There is now also a new App Library which organizes your apps in a more user friendly way that makes them easier to find.

There is also a picture in picture mode which allows you to watch videos or use video apps like FaceTime whilst using another app. Plus there are a range of updated apps which include the Messages, Health, Maps, and more, there is now also a dedicated Translate app.

The new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 software updates are now available to download, they can be installed by going to Settings > General > Software update. The watchOS 7 update can be insatlled from the watch app on your iPhone.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals