What’s new in iOS 14 beta 3 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 14 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 beta 3 for the iPad, this new beta brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

Now we get to find out what is new in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 14 in a new video from Zollotech, lets find out what changes have been made in this new beta.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a wide range of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta updates.

We are not expecting these updates to land for a while, probably a couple of months, it will all depend on when the new iPhone 12 lands. This is expected to happen some time in either September or October, as soon as we get some more information on when iOS 14 will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals