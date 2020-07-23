Apple releases iOS 14 beta 3 and iPadOS 14 beta 3

Apple has released iOS 14 beta 3 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the second beta.

So far the iOS 14 beta 3 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 has only been released to developers, it brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The update brings some major design changes to the iPhone and iPad, including some new widgets for the home screen, which can be customized.

There are also some other new features and changes like App Library which makes it easy to see all of your apps in categories. There is also a new App Clips feature which will let you use some functions of an app without having to download it.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 software updates some time in September or October, they will land with the new iPhone 12 handsets.

Source MacRumors

