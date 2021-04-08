What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 7 (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 7 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 7 yesterday, the software has been made available to developers and also Public Beta Testers.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the seventh beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 14.5 software update.

This update adds support for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers, a range of new Emoji, plus support for dual SIM with 5G.

There are also changes to the way apps deal with privacy, you will now be alerted when an app is tracking you and you can turn this tracking off. There is also a new feature that lets you unlock your iPhone using an Apple watch when you are wearing a face mask.

The iOS 14.5 software update now also supports AirPlay 2 with Apple Fitness+ and it will bring a new crow sourcing tool to Apple Maps.

As yet we do not have any details on when the update will land, all we know is that it will be released some time this month.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

