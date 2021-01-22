What’s new in iOS 14.4 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple just released iOS 14.4 Release Candidate to developers and Public Beta testers, this is basically the final beta of iOS 14.4 and should be the version that is released to everyone.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in iOS 14.4, the software comes with some new features and a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

We are expecting Apple to release the final version of iOS 14.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.4 for the iPad some time next week, as soon as we get details on the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

