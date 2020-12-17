What’s new in iOS 14.4 beta 1 (Video)

Following on from the release of iOS 14.3 to everyone, Apple also released iOS 14.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.4 beta 1 to developers.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look what changes have been made to Apple’s iOS in the latest beta.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a not any significant new features in this beta, this will change by the time the final version of the software.

This new beta appears to fix a range of bug and also comes with some performance improvements. We are expecting Apple to release the new iOS 14.4 software update in early 2021, probably at the end of Jan or in early February.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals