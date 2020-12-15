What’s new in iOS 14.3 (Video)

Apple’s iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 have been released, these new software updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

Now we have a new video from Zollotech which gives us a look at the new features and updates that have been released in iOS 14.3.

As we can see from the video there are quite a few new features in the latest version of Apple’s iOS, this includes support for Apple Fitness+, support for the new AirPods Max, ProRaw photos for the iPhone 12 and more.

The new iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 software updates are now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software updates.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

