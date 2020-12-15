Apple releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3

Apple has released their iOS 14.3 software update for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 for the iPad, the update brings a range of new features to Apple’s iOS devices.

The iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 update adds support for Apple’s new Fitness+ subscription service which launched yesterday.

It also comes with support the new new AirPods Max which go on sale today and some new privacy features.

There is also the new ProRaw camera format for the iPhone 12 range of smartphones and changes to the TV+ app. You can see the release notes for the update below.

Apple Fitness+

– A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

– New Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

– Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

– Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

– Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

– High fidelity audio for rich sound

– Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

– Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

– Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

– Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

– Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max

– Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

– Option to record video at 25 fps

– Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on ‌iPhone‌ 6s, ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, iPhone SE, ‌iPhone‌ 7, ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X

Privacy

– New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

TV app

– An all-new ‌Apple TV+‌ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

– Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

– Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

– Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

– Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

– Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

– Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and ‌Siri‌ for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

– Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and ‌Siri‌ reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:

– Some MMS messages may not be received

– Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

– Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the ‌Photos‌ app

– App folders may fail to open

– Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

– Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

– MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your ‌iPhone‌ at less than the maximum power

– Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

– The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14. software updates are available as an over the air update, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your device.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals