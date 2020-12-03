What’s new in iOS 14.3 beta 3 (Video)

Apple just released iOS 14.3 beta 3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 3, the software has been made available to developers and also public beta testers.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 14.3 software.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOS 14.3 beta 3.

Apple are expected to either release this new update some time in December or possibly early in January. As soon as we get some more information on when the new iOS 14.3 software udpate will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals