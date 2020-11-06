What’s new in iOS 14.2 (Video)

Apple has now released iPadOS 14.2 for the iPad and iOS 14.2 for the iPhone and it brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a good look at what is new in the iOS 14.2 software update, lets find out what changes there are.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features in this iOS 14.2 software update, this includes some new Emoji, new wallpapers and more.

There is also some changes to the Music Recognition feature to Apple’s Control Center and there is also an updated Now Playing widget for Apple Music.

The new iPadOS 14.2 and iOS 14.2 software updates are available to download, you can install them on your device by Going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

