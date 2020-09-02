Whats new in iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 (Video)

Apple released iOS 13.7 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.7 yesterday, the software brings some new features to the iPhone and iPad.

Now we get to find out what is new in the iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 updates in a new video from Zollotech.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the main new feature in this update is the Exposure Notification feature for COVID-19.

The updates also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, this could be the last iOS 13 update that Apple releases, the next software update from them should be iOS 14 which is expected to land next month.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals