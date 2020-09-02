Apple releases iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7

Apple has released some new software updates for the iPhone and iPad, in the form of iOS 13.7 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.7 for the iPad.

These new software updates brings some new features to the iPhone and also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The main new feature is support for the COVID-19 exposure notification feature on the iPhone, you can turn exposure notifications on which will let you know if you have come into close contact with anyone who has the virus.

These new updates are now available to download as an over the air update on the iPhone and iPad, you can download them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

This may be one of the last iOS 13 updates that Apple releases, we are expecting the next major release of iOS 14 to land some time in October along with the new iPhone.

