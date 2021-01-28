What’s new in Apple’s watchOS 7.3 software update (Video)

Apple recently released their watchOS 7.3 software update, the update is available for the third, fourth, fifth and sixth generation versions of the Apple Watch.

Now we get to find out what changes Apple have made to their Apple watch with this software update in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in this software update for the Apple Watch, this includes a new watch face, the new Time to Walk feature and more.

The watchOS 7.3 software update is now available to download, you can install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

