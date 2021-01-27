What’s new in Apple’s iOS 14.4 software update (Video)

Apple has now released 14.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.4 for the iPad, the update comes with some new feature and also some improvements and bug fixes.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features, bug fixes and performance improvements in these new versions of iOS and iPadOS.

You can install the iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 software updates on your device by going to Settings > General > Software updates.

Here are Apple’s release notes for the update:

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your ‌iPhone‌:

– Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

– Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

– Notifications for when the camera on your ‌iPhone‌ is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌

– Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

– Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

– The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

– Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

– Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

