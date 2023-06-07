What’s the difference between Spotify Free and Premium

If you find yourself pondering over the differences between Spotify Free and Spotify Premium, wondering what sets one apart from the other, we have you covered. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into all the intricacies that make these two Spotify offerings distinct from one another.

Spotify, a globally recognized name, stands as one of the foremost music streaming platforms worldwide. It’s a service that’s cherished by millions for its vast music library and user-friendly interface. Within the world of Spotify, you have multiple options for how you want to enjoy your music, with each offering a unique listening experience.

Spotify presents you with two primary methods of use, and the choice between them is mainly driven by your personal preferences and needs. On one hand, there is the free version of Spotify. This option is ad-supported, meaning that occasional advertisements play between your music sessions. The service is free of charge, allowing you to enjoy a vast array of music without any monthly fees. It’s an excellent choice for those who don’t mind occasional interruptions in their music-listening experience.

On the other hand, there’s Spotify Premium. This is the paid version of the service, requiring a monthly subscription fee. What sets this option apart is its ad-free environment. Paying for Spotify Premium means that your music experience will be uninterrupted by ads. It’s a preferable choice for those who wish for an uninterrupted listening experience and are ready to pay a monthly fee for it.

However, the differences between Spotify Free and Spotify Premium go beyond just the presence or absence of advertisements. There are a plethora of other distinctions between these two versions that we’ll help you uncover in this guide. Each version of Spotify carries its unique characteristics, tailored to different kinds of music enthusiasts.

This guide aims to break down the specifics of these versions, laying out their unique features, benefits, and potential drawbacks. Our ultimate goal is to assist you in making an informed decision about which Spotify version would best serve your music listening needs and habits.

What do you get with Spotify Fee?

Spotify Free is the basic version of the music streaming service that is supported by adverts, unlike other streaming services, you get access to the same song, but you do not get all of the features of the paid option.

On the free version of Spotify, you get access to more than 80 million songs and also more than 2.6 million podcasts. You can use the free version in a number of ways, it is available on Apple’s iPhones and Google’s smartphones, plus a wide range of other devices.

This includes tablets, computers, devices like the PlayStation, some Smart TVs, and devices like Apple CarPlay and others.

As the service is supported by adverts then you will have adverts playing throughout when you are streaming music on the service. This is a small price to pay considering you are getting access to all those tracks for free.

The major downside to the free version of Spotify is that you do not get the same playback options as you do on the paid version. You do get unlimited skips like on the paid version of Spotify.

Music streaming on the free service is also limited to 160 kbit/s. Spotify obviously uses these features as a way to get you to pay for the Premium version.

Overall Spotify Free is a great streaming service, you get access to a wide range of music for free if you don’t mind the adverts this might be the option to go for.

What do you get with Spotify Premium?

Spotify Premium gives you access to the same 80 million songs and over 2.6 million podcasts, but you also get some extra features that are not available in the free version.

The main difference between Spotify Premium and Spotify Free is the adverts, there are no adverts on the paid versions. If you are someone who does not like adverts, then this may be the version to go for.

The Spotify Premium version also comes with an offline listing, so you can download tracks to your device to listen to when you are not connected to the internet. You can download up to 10,000 songs over five different devices for offline listening.

The Premium version comes with unlimited skips, unlike the free version and it also comes with higher-quality audio. On the free version, music streaming is limited to 160 kb/s, on the paid version this doubles to 320 kbit/s.

Spotify offers a number of different paid plans, the cheapest option is for students, and Spotify Premium Student costs $4.99 a month. The same plan is available for regular users without the student discount of $9.99. a month.

The next plan that is available is the Spotify Duo plan, this is designed for two users to share and costs $12.99 a month.

The final plan is the Spotify Family plan, which will set you back $15.99 a month and will allow up to six different users on the same account.

Which version of Spotify is right for me?

This really depends on what features you want with your Spotify plan. If you are happy to listen to adverts and stream at 160 kbit/s and do not need all of the features of the Premium plan, then the free version should do the job.

If you are someone who likes to have all of the features available, or someone who does not like adverts, then you should look at the Spotify Premium version. It comes with some extra features that are not available in the free version.

Which version you choose really depends on your individual circumstances, some people may want the free version and be happy with the adverts. Other users may not like the adverts and decide they also need the extra features that are available in the paid version.

We hope you find this guide on the difference between Spotify Free and Spotify Premium useful, if you have any comments or questions, please let us know. You can find out more information about both versions of Spotify over at their website.

