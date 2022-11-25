What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode

If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.

If you enter the wrong passcode on your iPhone it will be disabled for a short period of time, usually 1 minute and then you can try and enter it again. If you do this too many times then you will be locked out for a longer period of time.

How do I fix an iPhone where I forgot the passcode?

If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone you will need to put your iPhone into recovery mode and then erase the device so that it can be set up again.

There are two options here on what you can do with the device, if you backed it up then you can restore the backup. If you did not back it up then you can set the handset up as a new device.

What you will need to do is put your iPhone into recovery mode, you will need a PC or a Mac to do this so that you can connect your iPhone to your computer.

How do I put my iPhone in recovery mode?

To put your iPhone into recovery mode you need to turn the device off, the way that you do this depends on what type of device you have.

To turn the handset off on the iPhone 8 or later then press the power button and the volume down button at the same time. You will then see slide to power off and you can turn the handset off.

On the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6 you need to hold the power button until you see slide to power off.

On older devices like the first generation iPhone Se and the iPhone 5S and earlier, you need to press the power button on the top until the slide to power off appears.

You will now need to put your iPhone into recovery mode, the way this is done varies by model, on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and later, including iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation) this is done with the side button.

On the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus this is done with the Volume down button. On older devices like the iPhone SE and the iPhone 6S and earlier, you need to use the home button.

To put your iPhone into recovery mode you need to press and hold the relevant button above, and then connect it to your computer, whilst keeping your finger on the button. You need to hold the button until you see the recovery mode on your iPhone’s display. If you see the passcode on your screen you will need to turn it off and start again.

How do I restore my iPhone?

Now that your iPhone is in recovery mode you can restore the device, this can either be done through iTunes or through Finder on your Mac or iTunes on a PC.

You will be shown a menu on your computer screen with Update, Restore or Cancel, you want to select Restore on the menu. It will then restore your device this normally takes about 15 minutes.

You can then proceed to set up your iPhone, this can either be done from a backup or set up as a new device, you can find out more details on how to do this over at Apple’s website. We hope you find this guide useful and if you have any questions leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Ben Kolde





