How to unlock your iPhone to use with another carrier

This guide is designed to show you how to unlock your iPhone from a mobile carrier. If you purchased your iPhone from your mobile carrier on a contract, then your device may be locked to that carrier. If you wish to use it with another carrier then you will need to first unlock it.

If you purchased your iPhone from Apple on their monthly plan or paid in full, then your device is most likely not locked to any specific mobile carrier and you can easily switch between carriers.

Why would I need to unlock my iPhone from its mobile carrier?

There are a number of reasons why you may want to unlock the device from your mobile carrier, you may want to switch to another carrier if your contract is up.

Or you may be selling or trading your iPhone in for a new model because you have finished your existing contract and you wish to make the device available for all of the mobile carriers.

If your iPhone is locked to one specific carrier, then you or anyone else you give or sell the device to will only be able to use it with that mobile carrier.

How do I unlock the iPhone from my mobile carrier?

The first thing that you should do is check if your device is locked to your mobile carrier. You can do this by going to Settings > General > About on your iPhone.

Scroll down and you will see Network Provider Lock, if it says SIM Restrictions next to it then your handset is locked to that carrier if it says No SIM restrictions then your device is not locked to your carrier.

If your iPhone is locked to your current mobile provider, you will need to contact them and ask them to remove the SIM lock on your handset. Most mobile carriers will require you to have paid off your device before they unlock it.

Once you have submitted the request to the mobile carriers, it can take a couple of days for them to unlock your device.

How do I switch to another carrier once my iPhone is unlocked?

Once you have selected your new mobile carrier, it will be a good idea to find out from them exactly what is needed to switch from your old carrier to the new one. What you will need to do may vary between the device and also the network.

You may have a physical SIM card or an eSIM on your iPhone, you can find out more details on how to set these up over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you find this guide on how to unlock your iPhone from your mobile carrier useful, if you have any comments or any questions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: SCREEN POST





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals