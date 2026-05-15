Dreamrift, March on Quel’Danas, or Voidspire? What to Choose in World of Warcraft

WoW: Midnight arrived on March 17, 2026, and brought something genuinely unusual: not one big raid, but three separate instances running in parallel. If you already know you want help clearing them and are looking for buy WoW raid carry options, that is completely reasonable given how much is on the table here. For everyone else, this guide breaks down each raid and explains which one deserves your attention first, second, and why the order even matters.

What Season 1 of Midnight Actually Looks Like

Midnight Season 1 features three raids with nine total boss encounters spread across all of them. They tell the story of the Void invasion from multiple angles at once, which is narratively cool and logistically annoying in equal measure. All three share the same loot system: Group Loot, no Personal Loot option. The minimum item level to queue for Raid Finder is 220 for the Dreamrift and Voidspire, and 227 for March on Quel’Danas.

Quick Comparison at a Glance

Raid Bosses Location LFR ilvl req. The Voidspire 6 Voidstorm 220 The Dreamrift 1 Harandar 220 March on Quel’Danas 2 Isle of Quel’Danas 227

The Voidspire: The Main Event

The Voidspire is the primary six-boss progression raid of the season, located in the Voidstorm zone where Xal’atath has gathered the Devouring Host. Alleria Windrunner and the Champions of Azeroth lead the assault on the towering citadel in a desperate last stand. Six bosses and tier tokens for four armor slots (helm, shoulders, gloves, legs) make this the raid everyone runs every week for the duration of the season.

Who should prioritize Voidspire:

Players working on Ahead of the Curve or Cutting Edge achievements, since the final boss Xal’atath is the main progression wall.

Anyone chasing 4-piece tier set bonus early, as four of the five tier slots drop here.

Guilds looking for structured multi-boss progression over several weeks.

Players who want the most boss kills per lockout and the widest loot table in Season 1.

The Dreamrift: Small Raid, Big Value

The Dreamrift has exactly one boss: Chimaerus the Undreamt God, a nightmare entity lurking in the Rift of Aln within Harandar. The fight features two phases, add control, energy management, and a pressure check when Chimaerus takes to the air and begins bombarding the raid. For a single-encounter instance it is surprisingly involved, and the loot math is what makes it obligatory for virtually every player.

Item levels scale from 237 in LFR up to 276 on Mythic difficulty. Most importantly, Chimaerus drops the chest tier token — the one slot that does not come from Voidspire. Complete your chest slot here, combine with Voidspire pieces, and your tier set bonus is live. The Dreamrift can be cleared in under 20 minutes once the group has any familiarity with the encounter. According to the Wowhead boss cheat sheet overview, the fight is built around target swapping and add management with escalating pressure as the encounter progresses.

Why you should run Dreamrift every week:

It provides the only chest tier token in the entire season, which no other raid drops.

A full clear takes roughly 20 minutes, making it one of the most time-efficient raids in recent WoW history.

Normal difficulty drops item level 250 gear, identical to Voidspire Normal, with only one boss between you and the loot.

Mythic Chimaerus drops 276 ilvl items and counts toward your Great Vault progress separately from Voidspire.

March on Quel’Danas: The Story Closer

March on Quel’Danas opened two weeks after the other two raids, on March 31, 2026, and is located on the Isle of Quel’Danas. The Sunwell is threatened, the skies above Silvermoon are dark with Void energy, and Arator the Redeemer leads the charge. Two bosses: Belo’ren, a Void-irradiated phoenix from the last clutch of Al’ar, and L’ura, a naaru fallen to the Void on Argus long ago. The minimum LFR item level here is 227, a small bump over the first two raids that reflects slightly tighter tuning.

The big draw for March on Quel’Danas is the flexible omnitoken from the final boss, Midnight Falls, which can be used for any armor slot. The Catalyst system’s extra charge also unlocks here after defeating Midnight Falls on Heroic or Mythic, which opens up tier-crafting that was unavailable in the early weeks of the season. Competitive guilds cleared Voidspire and Dreamrift in the first two weeks and then pivoted to Quel’Danas immediately on unlock.

The case for prioritizing March on Quel’Danas:

It unlocks the Midnight Falls omnitoken, the only flexible tier token that fills any slot you are still missing.

Defeating Midnight Falls on Heroic or Mythic grants the Champion of the Dawn achievement and an extra Catalyst charge.

Normal difficulty drops item level 256 gear, slightly higher than Voidspire and Dreamrift Normal.

The Ashes of Belo’ren mount is a Mythic-exclusive drop from this raid, making it a must-clear for mount collectors.

Recommended Weekly Order

Run all three every week once Quel’Danas unlocks. If time is limited, the priority order is straightforward.

Start with Dreamrift: one boss, 20 minutes, guaranteed chest tier token.

Move to Voidspire: six bosses, four tier tokens, and the main progression race.

Finish with March on Quel’Danas: two bosses, omnitoken, and the story conclusion.

The Short Answer

There is no raid to skip. Dreamrift is mandatory for the chest tier slot and too fast not to run. Voidspire is where the real progression lives. March on Quel’Danas fills the gaps in your tier set and closes the season narrative. The Midnight raid design is deliberately built so all three instances complement each other rather than compete, which means choosing one over another is really just a question of scheduling, not priority. Run them in order, gear up efficiently, and enjoy the fact that clearing all of Season 1 takes far less lockout time than a single traditional eight-boss raid ever did.



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