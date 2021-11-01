What is the Metaverse? Mark Zuckerberg explains

Last week Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the company was changing its branding to Meta, preparing for the future launch of the Metaverse. But what is the Metaverse? Check out the video below to learn more about the aspirations and plans Mark Zuckerberg and the Meta team have for future technology, augmented reality and virtual reality as well as all the other announcements made at Connect 2021.

What is the Metaverse?

“The “metaverse” is a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you. You’ll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more. It’s not necessarily about spending more time online — it’s about making the time you do spend online more meaningful.

The metaverse isn’t a single product one company can build alone. Just like the internet, the metaverse exists whether Facebook is there or not. And it won’t be built overnight. Many of these products will only be fully realized in the next 10-15 years. While that’s frustrating for those of us eager to dive right in, it gives us time to ask the difficult questions about how they should be built. ”

To learn more about the Metaverse and the changes at Facebook jump over to the official Meta website for an explanation what you can expect from the new technologies being developed by the teams at Meta, previously known as Facebook.

Source : Meta

