Werewolf By Night horror film by Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel have released a new teaser trailer for an upcoming Special Presentation that will be streaming exclusively on the Disney+ service next month on October 7 2022. Werewolf By Night is a marvel Halloween special directed by Michael Giacchino based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Werewolf By Night is intended to be the first television special in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sharing continuity with the films of the franchise and stars Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris. “A secret group of monster hunters gather at Bloodstone Castle following the death of their leader and engage in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, which will bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.” Werewolf By Night will provide a retro horror movie style film with a Marvel twist.

“Gael García Bernal stars in the special as Jack Russell, known in Marvel Comics as the Werewolf by Night. Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog in 1972, Jack is an ordinary man who carries an ancient family curse that turns him into a werewolf. After managing to conquer his beastly nature, he becomes a wandering hero who uses his powers to fight demons and other forces of evil, frequently intersecting with other Marvel heroes in the process.”

Werewolf By Night

“Although the special ostensibly will be a one-off, the chances for Werewolf by Night to pop up in other MCU projects can’t be discounted. In the comics, the character has been a frequent guest star for other heroes, particularly the spookier members of the Marvel Universe. Moon Knight — played in the MCU by Oscar Isaac — began as a villain in the “Werewolf by Night” comic. Other characters the werewolf is strongly associated with include Blade, who is set to receive his own film starring Mahershala Ali, and Doctor Strange, who has been portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU.”

Source : Variety

