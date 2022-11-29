GoWelding 5-in-1 welder and cutter is perfect for your workshop

Makers and hobbyists searching for a fully featured portable welder and cutter, may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign which has launched this month for the GoWelding. Designed to provide a complete portable welding system for all metals the 5-in-1 welder and cutter is perfect for MIG welding, cold welding, plasma cutting, TIG welding and Stick welding. Early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $499 or £416 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Designed for home DIY projects, workshops, and industrial use, GoWelding is a versatile welding machine that combines 4 popular welding methods and plasma cutting into one single machine. With its portable design and affordable price, GoWelding makes it possible to complete both major and minor welding projects anywhere, anytime. As a versatile 5-in-1 welder & cutter, GoWelding supports MIG Welding (GMAW & FCAW), TIG Welding, Cold Welding, MMA Welding, and Plasma Cutting. You can always achieve perfect welds with GoWelding and get your projects done faster.”

GoWelding welder and cutter

If the GoWelding crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the GoWelding 5-in-1 welder and cutter project observe the promotional video below.

“With GoWelding, MIG welding can be completed with CO2 gas, CO2 mixture gas, and gasless MIG with self-shielded flux-core in 0.6 / 0.8 / 0.9/ 1.0mm wire sizes. To satisfy the needs of most welders, GoWelding enables synergic MIG welding and non-synergic MIG welding for different cases. When using MIG welding, the synergic is ON by default, so you can simply set the current before you start welding and GoWelding will automatically match the voltage and wire feeding speed, which helps you maintain better control and experience less welding fatigue.”

“The Pulse Function of GoWelding TIG facilitates the welding of thin sheet metal. Parameters such as current, rise, width, and frequency are easily adjustable. GoWelding’s Cold welding can bond aluminum plates up to 3mm without any heat or deformation. GoWelding has also covered MMA/stick welding for you. It supports stick welding with some common electrodes including 6010, 6011, 6013, 7018, and 7024, whose diameters range from 2.5-3.2mm. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 5-in-1 welder and cutter , jump over to the official GoWelding crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





