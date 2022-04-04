Weird West launches on Xbox Game Pass

Gamers searching for a new immersive wild west adventure to entertain them for the next few weeks may be interested to know that the Weird West game has this week arrived on the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass service. Weird West has this week launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One offering a single player action role-playing game.

Now subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service can enjoy the creation from developers WolfEye Studios for free on both Xbox and Windows PC systems. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Weird West game.

Weird West

“Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.”

“Weird West: Dark Fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives.

Intertwined Destinies: Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character’s journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter.

Bespoke Experience: Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player’s actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc.

Immersive Sim: Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player’s decisions.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals