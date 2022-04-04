This Week On Xbox features Crusader Kings III and more

Major Nelson has released a new episode of the ongoing This Week On Xbox series providing you with an update on all the latest releases on the Xbox platform as well as news of upcoming updates and more. The latest episode includes more details on the launch of Weird West, Crusader Kings III, and the upcoming Game Pass PC Games Open Series featuring Halo Infinite.

This Week On Xbox Crusader Kings III

This week Crusader Kings III has launched on consoles after a successful launch on PC and is now available to play on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

“Your legacy awaits. Choose your noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a Middle Ages epic that spans generations. War is but one of many tools to establish your reign, as real strategy requires expert diplomatic skill, mastery of your realm, and true cunning

. Crusader Kings III continues the popular series made by Paradox Development Studio, featuring the widely acclaimed marriage of immersive grand strategy and deep, dramatic medieval roleplaying.”

“Love, fight, scheme, and claim greatness. Determine your noble house’s legacy in the sprawling grand strategy of Crusader Kings III. Death is only the beginning as you guide your dynasty’s bloodline in the rich and larger-than-life simulation of the Middle Ages.”

