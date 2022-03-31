Crusader Kings III now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Console gamers patiently waiting for the launch of the in-depth strategy role-playing game set in the Middle Ages and taking the form of Crusader Kings III. Will be pleased to know that its development studio Paradox Development has this week launched the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Crusader Kings III takes the form of a grand strategy dynasty simulator where players begin in either 867 or 1066. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game and its mechanics.

Crusader Kings III console edition

“Love, fight, scheme, and claim greatness. Determine your noble house’s legacy in the sprawling grand strategy of Crusader Kings III. Death is only the beginning as you guide your dynasty’s bloodline in the rich and larger-than-life simulation of the Middle Ages.”

“Your legacy awaits. Choose your noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a Middle Ages epic that spans generations. War is but one of many tools to establish your reign, as real strategy requires expert diplomatic skill, mastery of your realm, and true cunning. Crusader Kings III continues the popular series made by Paradox Development Studio, featuring the widely acclaimed marriage of immersive grand strategy and deep, dramatic medieval roleplaying.”

Source : Paradox

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals