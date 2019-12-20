Aurora weighted blanket with copper “Heals as it Hugs”

Before my wife purchased a weighted blanket earlier this year I was skeptical about the benefits of weighted blankets and how they can be used to help you sleep more effectively. After using it for a number of months there is no going back for me, the improved sleep I now enjoy is fantastic. Aurora is a new weighted blanket that is infused with copper within its fabric to help “heal and cleanse” as well as provide the effects of a weighted blanket. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the scientific research behind the weighted blanket phenomenon.

“Aurora provides all natural relief from stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia is as easy as curling up under Aurora’s cushy, velvet folds. The medical community has known about the benefits of weighted blankets for years, and many studies have been published on how weighted blankets can decrease stress and improve sleep and relaxation. Aurora brings those benefits to the mainstream in the right way. Where other weighted blankets fall short, Aurora goes further. By infusing each thread with real copper, sleepers will be able to enjoy the proven properties of copper. Completely natural and safe, the benefits of copper will never washout or fadeaway.”

“Weighted blankets work through a well documented treatment called deep touch pressure stimulation. This is a therapeutic method that actually changes the way the nervous system works. By applying pressure to the body, you’re telling it that you are safe and secure. This causes your nervous system to switch to “relax and regenerate” mode, allowing you to unwind and recharge quickly and naturally. No pills or chemicals necessary. Thanks, science! Sleep is at the very root of holistic health. Improving sleep quality will cause a chain reaction that affects your physical and mental health in countless ways — but only if it’s done naturally. Drugs and addictive sleep aides will leave you feeling groggy and have a host of negative side effects in the long and short term.”

Source: Kickstarter

