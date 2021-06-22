Weber Key coffee grinder launches via Indiegogo

Coffee connoisseurs looking for a new coffee grinder may be interested in the Weber Key launched via the Indiegogo website this week offering professional grade conical burr mechanism. The unique coffee grinder allows you to easily change between your favorite beverages swapping from espresso, pour-over, French press, or AeroPress without having to redial your grind.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1499 or £1081 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Weber Key campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Weber Key coffee grinder project watch the promotional video below.

“The all-new KEY electric grinder is a revolution in conical burr single-dose grinding. The biggest, best commercial burr set available in the most compact, countertop-saving design possible. The burrs and mount define the width of the product, making it more space-saving than grinders with burrs a fraction of the size. All more precise, alignable, and cleanable than anything else in the world.”

“The “key” to the perfect cup of coffee is achieving a consistent grind each time. No matter the method of extraction, the coffee will be optimally consistent for a smooth, even flavor.Virtually zero retention of coffee grounds in the burr grinder. Minimal oil residue, oil residue, old coffee grounds, or flavors will ever come into contact when switching beans. No bean left behind.”

Source : Indiegogo

